Ryan, SJ, Fr. Francis X.

Father Francis X. Ryan, SJ, died March 11, 2020, in St. Louis, following a brief illness. He was 66 years old, a Jesuit for 46 years and a priest for 35 years. Visit www.JesuitsCentralSouthern.org.

Services: Visitation at St. Francis Xavier College Church 4:00-7:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be private. It will be livestreamed at 7:15 p.m. at http://bit.ly/FrRyan.