Albers, Frank A. age 93, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Lois A. Albers (nee Velten) for 63 years; loving brother of Fred Albers and the late Louise Bockelmann; dear uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle. WWII veteran, bank executive and community volunteer. Frank grew up in North St. Louis and attended Holy Rosary Grade School and McBride High School, Class of 1945. With the war still raging in the Pacific Theater, Frank entered active duty with the U.S. Army on March 1, 1945 under the military draft. On Sept. 2, as Frank headed for duty in Manila, the Japanese surrendered. Serving with the 32nd Cavalry, Frank's superiors learned he could type (thanks to McBride High School), so he was transferred to the Army Air Force, where they required such a skill. Frank served in Occupied Japan with the 92nd Airdrome Squadron, and later with the 1037 Air Materiel Squadron at Itazuke Army Air Base, in Fukuoka, Japan. At the time of his Honorable Discharge from the Army Air Force in November 1946, Frank had earned the rank of sergeant. His decorations and citations included the Asiatic Pacific Theater ribbon, the Victory medal, the Army Occupation of Japan medal, and the Good Conduct medal. Back in St. Louis, Frank returned to live with his parents in their home on Drury Lane. He was welcomed back to his old job at Fred P. Rapp's grocery store. Later, Frank's military clerical experience earned him a position as a posting clerk with Brune Realty Co., which lead to a job at Franklin Savings & Loan. In 1954, Jane, Fred's then fiancéee, suggested a blind date with one of her former co-workers, Lois Velten, who was a teacher at Walbridge School in St. Louis. Frank agreed, and the four went on a double date to a pro wrestling event at Keil Auditorium. In Dec. 1954, at the grotto near the first tee at the golf course at Forest Park, Frank proposed to Lois. On June 25th, 1955, the two were married at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. In 1972, when Franklin S&L merged with Pulaski S&L, Frank was promoted to branch manager, seeing over the Pulaski location at Grand and Chippewa. He served as president of the regional Savings & Loan Assoc, Chapter Eight, as well as in other board positions. He retired from Pulaski in 1993. Frank was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, where he regularly ushered at Sunday Mass and stayed after to help count the offertory donations. He served as president of the parish Men's Club. When Frank and Lois moved north, they brought their passion for volunteering to Holy Name of Jesus parish. Taking full advantage of Lois' summer vacations as a teacher, Frank and Lois traveled throughout the U.S. and many countries. Frank and Lois were great supporters of the St. Louis region, exemplified by their volunteering for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Center from 1988 to 2014, and their support of Forest Park Forever. The CVC awarded Lois and Frank the President's Award for Outstanding Service in 2012 for their more than 3,000 volunteer hours. "(They) could have received it every year," said Kitty Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis. On March 24, 2017, Tom Dempsey, president pro tem of the Missouri Senate, issued a proclamation recognizing Lois and Frank for "countless contributions to their community." In May 2017, Frank and his brother Fred participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., an appropriate final out-of-town trip for the veteran and seasoned traveler. Although they were never blessed with children of their own, the positive impact Frank and Lois made on the lives of nieces, nephews, neighbors and parishioners is profound. Frank passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, 2020, leaving family and friends with inspiring memories of an honorable and generous man. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63137, or a charity of your choice. Services: A Memorial Service to celebrate Frank's wonderful life will be held at a future date.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.