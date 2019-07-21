Seeber, Frank C. entered into rest on Friday, July 19, 2019, at age 91. Dear son of the late Jacob G. and Flora C. Seeber (nee Doreste). Dear brother of the late Florence Brueschke, Henrietta Frenzel, Louis W. and Jacob R. Seeber. Our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Memorials to Redeemer Evangelical Church, 6450 So. Kingshighway (63109), are appreciated. Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, 7027 Gravois (63116), on Wednesday (7/24) from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Thursday (7/25) at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019