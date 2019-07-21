Frank C. Seeber

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank C. Seeber.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Seeber, Frank C. entered into rest on Friday, July 19, 2019, at age 91. Dear son of the late Jacob G. and Flora C. Seeber (nee Doreste). Dear brother of the late Florence Brueschke, Henrietta Frenzel, Louis W. and Jacob R. Seeber. Our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Memorials to Redeemer Evangelical Church, 6450 So. Kingshighway (63109), are appreciated. Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, 7027 Gravois (63116), on Wednesday (7/24) from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Thursday (7/25) at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.