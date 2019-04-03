|
Schembre, Frank D. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jo Schembre (nee Carson); Loving father of Shelly Schembre, Angie (Dave) Jung and the late John Schembre; proud grandpa known as Poppy to Jack, Sam and Nick; dear son of the late John and Josephine Schembre; dear brother of the late Rose Rhodes, Theresa Walsh, Rita Thone and Josephine Stewart; dear son-in-law of Jessie Zarzecki; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, memorable friend and coach to many. Frank was a skilled craftsman and 60-year member of Cement Masons Local 527. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, April 6, 9:15 a.m. St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Kingshighway and Bancroft) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Louis Metro Area Chapter of the Special Olympics appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019