Metzger, Frank E.

Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved spouse of Eileen Metzger; dear father and father-in-law of Vicki (Kevin) McGrath, Cindy (Daniel) Egierski and Peggy (Robert) Gower; dear grandfather of Lauren (Kevin), Ryan (Natalie), Sean (Sarah), Daniel, Jonathan and Natalie; dear great-grandfather of John, Ava, Edward and Mickey; dear brother of Charles and the late Thomas and Kay Kruzick; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO on Thurs., Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com