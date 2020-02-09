Frank E. Metzger

Guest Book
  • "We love this dear man with all of our heart. His smile and..."
    - Tim and Jeanne FIschesser
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Church
415 Weidman Rd
Manchester, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Church
415 Weidman Rd.,
Manchester, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Metzger, Frank E.

Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved spouse of Eileen Metzger; dear father and father-in-law of Vicki (Kevin) McGrath, Cindy (Daniel) Egierski and Peggy (Robert) Gower; dear grandfather of Lauren (Kevin), Ryan (Natalie), Sean (Sarah), Daniel, Jonathan and Natalie; dear great-grandfather of John, Ava, Edward and Mickey; dear brother of Charles and the late Thomas and Kay Kruzick; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO on Thurs., Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations