Helmer, Frank

88, passed away on Dec 27 from a cardiac arrest occurring as he slept. He was a bright light in this world and a supportive, loving dad and grandfather.

Frank was a remarkable man. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, where he was a scholar athlete in baseball and basketball. He went on to coach youth basketball with a focus and vigor that brought his teams to league championships.

Frank served in the army during the Korean War. He earned his Chemical Engineering degree from Iowa State and remained a passionate Cyclone fan. He worked for General Mills in Minnesota, Monsanto in St Louis/West Virginia and St. Louis again. His favorite career role was as consultant in quality and process improvement, enabling him the flexibility to be a Naples, FL, snowbird.

Frank's interests were wide and varied; Most important was his family and mentoring his grandkids, investing, bridge, music, cycling, Shakespeare, politics, sports and a love of dogs. He was a philanthropist, working tirelessly for St. Vincent DePaul and acting as a board member for Worth Industries. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and the church choir.

Frank was pre-deceased by his wife of 52 years, Maureen, and his son, Tom. He is survived by his children, Bob, Carol Helmer Duchardt, David Helmer (Ruth), and grandchildren Mike and Brett Helmer, John and Jeff Duchardt.

Services: Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129, in Mehlville, on Saturday, January 4. Visitation in lobby of church 10:30-11:00, Mass at 11:00 with luncheon reception at Parish Hall. All welcomed!!

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society.