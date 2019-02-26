Frank J. Vielhaber III

Vielhaber, Frank J. III Passed away on Feb. 22, 2019. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1, 2019, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. Vis. from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment at New St. Marcus Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations in Frank's honor may be made to First Unity Church of St. Louis, 4753 Butler Hill Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com

1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
(314) 544-7100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
