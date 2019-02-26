Vielhaber, Frank J. III Passed away on Feb. 22, 2019. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1, 2019, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. Vis. from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment at New St. Marcus Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations in Frank's honor may be made to First Unity Church of St. Louis, 4753 Butler Hill Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
