Jasmine, Frank 'Jake'

78, passed Wednesday, June 17, 2020, following a brief illness. A resident of Washington, D.C., he leaves his wife of more than 40 years, Carol (Davis) Randolph Jasmine; son Jonathan (Rachel); daughter Jennifer Randolph; sister Deborah (Robert); brothers-in-law John Davis and Alan Davis (Diana); granddaughters Ruby, Malin, and Naila; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Gladys Jasmine, and sister Kathy.

Jake was born September 16, 1941 and raised in St. Louis, MO, where he graduated from McBride High School. Many of his family members were police officers or worked in the St. Louis Police Department, and Jake chose a career in criminal justice. He completed a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling with a Corrections Specialization at Southern Illinois University, and earned his Master in Public Administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Jake married Andrea Jackson and welcomed a son, Jonathan. His second marriage to Carol Randolph, in a ceremony at midnight on New Year's Eve 1980, began a partnership of over four decades and their blended family included Carol's daughter, Jennifer.

In his career, Jake focused on criminal justice issues, first as a Probation and Parole officer in St. Louis, then working for Governor Hugh Carey in New York, and later in the offices of U.S. Congressman Charles Rangel in New York and Washington. Jake served in public safety management roles under Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, including as Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness. He was a member of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, the American Correctional Association, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Jake was deeply loyal to others in the many friendships he maintained throughout his life. His passions were politics, public service, and sports as a lifelong D.C. football fan. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you honor Jake's life by voting and encouraging others to vote and make a difference in the lives of the underserved and underrepresented. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.