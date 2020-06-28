Frank "Jake" Jasmine
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jasmine, Frank 'Jake'

78, passed Wednesday, June 17, 2020, following a brief illness. A resident of Washington, D.C., he leaves his wife of more than 40 years, Carol (Davis) Randolph Jasmine; son Jonathan (Rachel); daughter Jennifer Randolph; sister Deborah (Robert); brothers-in-law John Davis and Alan Davis (Diana); granddaughters Ruby, Malin, and Naila; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Gladys Jasmine, and sister Kathy.

Jake was born September 16, 1941 and raised in St. Louis, MO, where he graduated from McBride High School. Many of his family members were police officers or worked in the St. Louis Police Department, and Jake chose a career in criminal justice. He completed a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling with a Corrections Specialization at Southern Illinois University, and earned his Master in Public Administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Jake married Andrea Jackson and welcomed a son, Jonathan. His second marriage to Carol Randolph, in a ceremony at midnight on New Year's Eve 1980, began a partnership of over four decades and their blended family included Carol's daughter, Jennifer.

In his career, Jake focused on criminal justice issues, first as a Probation and Parole officer in St. Louis, then working for Governor Hugh Carey in New York, and later in the offices of U.S. Congressman Charles Rangel in New York and Washington. Jake served in public safety management roles under Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, including as Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness. He was a member of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, the American Correctional Association, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Jake was deeply loyal to others in the many friendships he maintained throughout his life. His passions were politics, public service, and sports as a lifelong D.C. football fan. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you honor Jake's life by voting and encouraging others to vote and make a difference in the lives of the underserved and underrepresented. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
There are not words enough to describe Jake as a colleague, as a friend, as a spirit. Too many nights, too many laughs, too many lessons. And he always got the work done. No fuss, he made it look easy. No matter how crazy it got, Jake always saw the humor. Over the years since, a phone call never lasted less than 20 minutes and usually more...and lots of laughs. And what a laugh...not just a chuckle or a smile...no his was a full body laugh... He will be missed but more importantly he will be remembered. Carol, Jonathan you have my deepest condolences. God bless.
Bill Cunningham
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved