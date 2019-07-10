St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank L. Creamer

Frank L. Creamer Obituary
Creamer, Frank L. 74, passed peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lake Ozark, MO. Beloved husband of the late Carol Creamer (nee McNeal); dear step-father of Pam (Bob) Biehle; proud grandfather of Andrew; loving brother of Michael Creamer Sr., Kathleen (Harold) Dulin, Tom (Donna) Creamer, George (Brenda) Creamer Jr., David (Christine) Creamer and the late Dennis Creamer; cousin of William Purcell Jr; dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Frank lived a generous full life and will be deeply missed. Services: Funeral Procession from SCHRADER Funeral Home Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the U.S.O. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
