Creamer, Frank L. 74, passed peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lake Ozark, MO. Beloved husband of the late Carol Creamer (nee McNeal); dear step-father of Pam (Bob) Biehle; proud grandfather of Andrew; loving brother of Michael Creamer Sr., Kathleen (Harold) Dulin, Tom (Donna) Creamer, George (Brenda) Creamer Jr., David (Christine) Creamer and the late Dennis Creamer; cousin of William Purcell Jr; dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Frank lived a generous full life and will be deeply missed. Services: Funeral Procession from SCHRADER Funeral Home Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the U.S.O. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019