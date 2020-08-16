Dittmeier, Frank L. III

79, died peacefully at Carnegie Village on August 8, 2020. Frank was born January 20, 1941 to Frank L. Dittmeier Jr. and Rosemary (Costello) Dittmeier. He was raised in St. Louis, MO, went to Christian Brothers College for high school and received degrees from Washington University and Maryville College. He moved to Kansas City in 2001. He was employed by the Internal Revenue Service and retired in 2012.

After Frank completed active duty in the Air Force he served in the Air National Guard for 21 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Holly Jordan (Rod) of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and his brothers Bob Dittmeier (Barbara) of Richmond, Virginia and Bill Dittmeier (Georgia) of Kansas City, and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was a jack-of-all-trades, he could repair anything and enjoyed collecting tools. Frank was an avid reader, history was his favorite topic. He will be remembered for his quick wit and unique sense of humor. His most enjoyable time was the time he spent with Joan Johnson, his best friend and traveling companion. They shared many happy times together, including activities with their wine club.

The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Ventura. We appreciate the care and support Frank received from the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Center at the University of Kansas. We are particularly thankful for his caregivers at Carnegie Village and Asana Hospice Care for providing compassionate care in his final days.

Services: A celebration of Frank's life and Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 20 at St. Elizabeth Church, 2 E. 75th St., Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in memory of Frank Dittmeier to the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic at Kansas University https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/donate or by mail to the KU Medical Center Foundation c/o Dr. Kelly Lyons, 3599 Rainbow Boulevard MS 3042, Kansas City, Kansas 66160.

Condolences to the family and to view the live stream Mass can be found at www.muehlebachchapel.com.