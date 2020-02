Orzell, Frank L.

86 of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Fayette and St. Louis, MO died February 9, 2020 at his home. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. John 23rd Catholic Church, Ft. Collins.

Services: Interment will be held privately, later, at Grandview Cemetery, also in Ft.Collins. Please go to goesfuneralcare.com to view full obituary and to share memories and condolences.