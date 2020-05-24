Zingale, Frank Lee Passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of eighty-seven, after a brief illness, in Saint Louis, Missouri. Born in Saint Louis, Missouri, September 6, 1932, Lee was the only child of Elizabeth Curtain Zingale and Frank G. Zingale, MD. After graduating from John Burroughs School in 1950, Lee earned his undergraduate degree in Literature at Princeton University in 1954. He enjoyed a successful business career spanning more than 50 years, first as an advertising executive and subsequently in real estate development with E. W. Ellermann, Inc. A world traveler and connoisseur of music, art, literature, opera, theatre, and film, Lee was blessed with terrific style, charm, and wit which endeared him to his large circle of friends. Lee is survived by his daughter, Laureson Z. Skae of Kirkwood, two grandchildren, Courtney Carl Nelson and Alexander Carl, both of Saint Louis, and a great grandson, Maddox Nelson, Maddox's father Blake. The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation and thanks to the nurses at Station 11200 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for caring for Lee so compassionately. Services: A memorial service will be held in September. Details pending. The body was cremated and interred at Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, at act.alz.org or The Church of St. Michael & St. George, at csmsg.org. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.