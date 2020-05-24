Frank Lee Zingale
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zingale, Frank Lee Passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of eighty-seven, after a brief illness, in Saint Louis, Missouri. Born in Saint Louis, Missouri, September 6, 1932, Lee was the only child of Elizabeth Curtain Zingale and Frank G. Zingale, MD. After graduating from John Burroughs School in 1950, Lee earned his undergraduate degree in Literature at Princeton University in 1954. He enjoyed a successful business career spanning more than 50 years, first as an advertising executive and subsequently in real estate development with E. W. Ellermann, Inc. A world traveler and connoisseur of music, art, literature, opera, theatre, and film, Lee was blessed with terrific style, charm, and wit which endeared him to his large circle of friends. Lee is survived by his daughter, Laureson Z. Skae of Kirkwood, two grandchildren, Courtney Carl Nelson and Alexander Carl, both of Saint Louis, and a great grandson, Maddox Nelson, Maddox's father Blake. The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation and thanks to the nurses at Station 11200 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for caring for Lee so compassionately. Services: A memorial service will be held in September. Details pending. The body was cremated and interred at Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, at act.alz.org or The Church of St. Michael & St. George, at csmsg.org. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved