|
|
Lisitano, Frank
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., Jan. 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Lisitano (nee Elders); dear father of Toni (Vern) Winter; loving companion of Gerry Beetz; dear brother of Larry (the late Theresa) Lisitano, AnnaMae (John) O'Brien and the late Thomas Lisitano and Diane (Tom Sr.) O'Farrell; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Fri., Jan. 31, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Int. Resurrection Cem. Mr. Lisitano was a retired letter carrier and member of the St. Louis Jazz Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020