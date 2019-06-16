Frank M. Kellam Jr.

Kellam, Frank M. Jr. retired Air Force Colonel on June 7, 2019. Husband of Maria; dad to Frank III (Nazaria), Jonathan (Kristi), Laura Kellam and Jane Thorngren; stepdad to Christine Hutcherson (Eric) and Sandra Hon (Doug). Our loving Opa, brother, uncle and friend. Services: Visitation Sat., June 29, 1-3 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 1401 Timberlake Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO. Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Private interment. Please see missouricremate.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
