BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
620 N. Grand
St. Louis, MO
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
620 N. Grand
St. Louis, MO
Resources
Frank N. Watson Obituary

Watson, Frank N.

went to be the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Aldrich). Loving father of Jennifer (Mary) Thrasher, Jonathan, and Matthew Watson. Dear son of Ellen Watson (nee Frank) and the late Berry Watson. Dear brother, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service will be Monday, January 20, 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63103. Visitation will be Monday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at church. Interment Tuesday in Bloomfield, Mo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
