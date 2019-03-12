St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Licavoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank P. Licavoli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank P. Licavoli Obituary
Licavoli, Frank P. age 91, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Billie Jean Licavoli (nee Johnson) and the late Betty Sue Licavoli (nee Flayer); dearest father of Francis and Michael Licavoli and Bobby (Justine) Gamblin; loving grandfather of Matthew, Zack, Michael and Hunter; great-grandfather of Benson; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Member of St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now