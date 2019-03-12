|
Licavoli, Frank P. age 91, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Billie Jean Licavoli (nee Johnson) and the late Betty Sue Licavoli (nee Flayer); dearest father of Francis and Michael Licavoli and Bobby (Justine) Gamblin; loving grandfather of Matthew, Zack, Michael and Hunter; great-grandfather of Benson; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Member of St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019