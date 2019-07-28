Purcell, Frank Ralph 89 yrs., passed on July 26, 2019. Beloved hus- band of the late Joy Purcell; loving father and fatherin-law of Bradley (Linda) Purcell, Scott (Lynda) Purcell, Sandy (Steve Quest) Streicher and the late Todd Purcell; cherished grandfather of Jon (Vicki) Purcell, Steven (Samantha) Purcell, Scot (Rachael) Purcell, Nicholas Purcell and Megan (Page) Hereford; dear brother of Paul Purcell and Eleanor Pikey; uncle, and friend to many. Franks career of 45 years in aviation started in 1951 with Remmert Werner and later Sabreliner Corporation. Services: Visitation, Aug. 2, 2019, 9 a.m. to the time of service 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran, 11645 Benham Rd., St Louis, MO 63136. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations to Chapel of the Cross in memory of Frank would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019