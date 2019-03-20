Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank R. Finnegan Jr.. View Sign

Finnegan Jr., Frank R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church by his pastor Msgr. Michael Turek, followed by the rosary and prayers led by his nephew Msgr. Michael Bliss Friday, March 15, 2019. Frank R. Finnegan Jr. was born in St. Louis June 1, 1926, to Esther Miller Finnegan and Dr. Frank Finnegan. He is survived by sisters Jane Ryan and Jean Maull. Another sister Mary Esther Bliss preceded him in death. Frank was raised in St. Roch's Parish, where he attended grade school. At St. Roch's, he led a large group of boys who called themselves The Ghoul's Athletic Club. The Ghouls remained his best friends for the rest of his life. Frank graduated from St. Louis University High School, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. On his 18th birthday, he joined the Navy, where he drove a Higgins Boat fighting in World War II. He served on the U.S.S. Goodhue from 1944 - 1946 and survived his ship being bombed in the Pacific. When he returned from the war, Frank was recruited by the New York Yankees and enjoyed a five-year career traveling across the country with the minor league. He later received a degree in Finance from St. Louis University. On November 19, 1949, Frank and his longtime sweetheart Mary Catherine McDonnell were united in marriage at St. Teresa's Catholic Church. They moved to Ferguson for a few years and then to their home in University City, where he lived the remainder of his life. Frank was hired as the 23rd Financial Advisor and mentored by Edward D. Jones the founder and president of Edward Jones Investments. Frank contributed in many ways as the firm grew to more than 17,000 branch offices across the United States. He was the longest tenured Edward Jones Financial Adviser working for 65 years, retiring two years ago when he was 90. A top Financial Adviser for decades, he earned many awards including being one of only six people in the history of the firm to be awarded the coveted Touchstone. Frank and Mary Catherine were lifelong, active members of Christ the King Catholic Church, where they raised all their children. He served in many capacities including President of the Parish Council. Frank coached all his children in various sports throughout grade school, often coaching multiple teams at the same time. He was a constant and active observer at games throughout their high school careers. Years later, he never missed a game or event that his grandchildren were involved with regardless of rain, shine or snow. Frank had a great love of adventure; he and Mary Catherine were fortunate to have traveled all over the world. In later years, their children and grandchildren were included in their travels. Frank was instrumental in the early years of DeSmet Jesuit High School, beginning in 1970. He served on the Board of Trustees and is now in their Hall of Fame. All five sons graduated from DeSmet. In addition to his beloved and loving wife Mary Catherine, he is survived by his children: Colleen, University City; Frank III (Judy), Webster Groves; Michael, University City; Patrick (Karen), Webster Groves; Terry, Oak Park IL; Dennis (Carolyn), University City; Oscar (Maria) Olivos, Creve Coeur and Peggy (Brad) Krokstrom, Chesterfield. Two children preceded him in death: infant triplet Timothy; and Mary Catherine (Copper) Olivos. He leaves 19 grandchildren: Shawn, Connor (Leah), Colin, Daniel, Kevin, Martin, Ryan, Patrick and Brenna (Adam Kormushoff) Finnegan; Timothy (Laurie) Olivos; Matthew (Emily) Olivos; Maria and Claudia Olivos; Andy (Chelsea) Krokstrom; Emily (Mark) Palmquist; Alex and Sarah Krokstrom; Travis Tyre; Ryan Early and a great-granddaughter Harper Marie Finnegan. Catherine Maria Olivos, infant, preceded him in death. Frank was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His last wish was to die at home. After a brief illness, he did so on March 15, passing peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Services: Visitation is Friday, March 22, 4 - 9 p.m. at Lupton Chapel Funeral Home, 7233 Delmar, University City, MO 63130. Funeral Mass is Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 7324 Balson, University City MO 63130. Burial will follow immediately in Calvary Cemetery, 5239 W. Florissant, St. Louis MO 63115. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Frank and Mary Catherine Scholarship Fund c/o DeSmet Jesuit High School, 233 N. New Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL









7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

