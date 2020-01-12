Wiedemann, Frank R.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on January 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Wiedemann (nee Weber); dearest mother of Jeanne (Tom) Fluri and Dr. Thomas (Sherre) Wiedemann; dear brother of Del (Al) Skubic and the late Mary (Paul) Kordsmeier; dear grandfather of Robert (Erica) Wiedemann, Dr. Leah Wiedemann and Mariam Fluri; dear great-grandfather of Kai and Aiya Wiedemann and uncle. He was honored as a WW2 Navy Veteran as a Radioman 3rd Class. Bob's lifelong career at Union Pacific Railroad (formerly Missouri Pacific Railroad), in addition cared for his beloved wife, Lorraine when she was sick. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice, Martha's Hands and Dr. James Compton.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 17 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave. (63109) from 9 a.m. to the Funeral Mass time of 11 a.m. Interment J. B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. Arrangements by JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS.