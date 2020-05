Or Copy this URL to Share

Strauss, Frank 68, passed suddenly on Sunday April 26, 2020. Graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Survived by father Malcolm(Carol)Strauss, Henderson NV. Preceded in death by mother Lily Strauss and brother John Strauss. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Richmond Terrace Assisted Living.



