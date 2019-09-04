Tull III, Frank, M.D.

age 90, passed away in Creve Couer, MO on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Born April 13, 1929, in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from the University of Missouri and received a doctorate in medicine from Washington University. He served as a Navy flight surgeon at the El Toro Marine Base in CA and he was an orthopedic surgeon in private practice in Sikeston, MO and Muskogee, OK.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Cotton Tull (2006) and his granddaughter Kathleen Yukiko Tull (2016). He is also preceeded in death by his companion from his later years, Patricia Hayes Drumm (2019).

He is survived by his sister, Sabra Tull Meyer; five children: Laura (Jeroen) Kok; Mary (Marc) Sarni; Frances Scriminger; Susan (Wade) Holloway; Frank (Stacey) Tull; 12 grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home in Columbia, MO at 10:30 a.m.