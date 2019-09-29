Wili, Frank

Frank Wili would like to announce that rumors of his death are not exaggerated. He died at his home in Scottsdale Arizona on September 17, 2019.

Frank was born on September 30, 1922 in St Louis, Missouri to Mary (Teague) and Clarence Wili. After graduating from high school Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Jupiter, Florida serving as an electronic spy, intercepting German submarine transmissions. His early love of Jazz music made way easily for his adaptation to using Morse Code. Frank returned to St. Louis after the war and began work as a Station Installer for SW Bell, a position he kept until his advancement to management with the company in 1964. On weekends he performed with his

buddy Bill Keough in a comedic trampoline act at Vaudeville shows. After retiring in 1980, Frank and his wife Dorothy (Huffman) relocated to Skagit County Washington to enjoy the beauty of the mountains and the salty air of the sea. Never one to be idle, Frank took up woodworking, carving, and building small boats as well as pottery and stained glass. Seeking year-round warmth and sunshine, Frank moved to Arizona in 2005 where he continued his woodworking and spent many hours writing of his

life and thoughts on life. Frank loved good, vigorous, conversation

often peppered with quotes from Shakespeare and the great philosophers. His quick wit and storytelling ability drew many to his side as lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife Joy Wili of Scottsdale, AZ and the many friends who became as family. Remember him by listening to jazz music.

Services: No services are planned