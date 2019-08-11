Garner, Franklin "Red" Delano

passed away on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Born one of eight children to John and Lucille Garner. The beloved husband of 51 years to Jean Marie Garner (nee Christiansen). Loving father of Kim LaGrand, Denise (Bob) Shibe and Jeff Wade; loving grandfather of Paul, Murphy, Laura, Stephanie, Lucy, Sarah, Cindy, Christopher, Joshua, Jessica and Jazzy; cherished great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Red was preceded in death by his son Michael Garner and grandson Ryan.

Red was a longtime bartender at O'Connells Pub and helped to open one of the first bars in the Gas Light Square. Memorials may be made in Franklin's name to the Humane Society.

Services: Funeral service will be on Tues., Aug. 13, 11:00 AM, at Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home. Vis. will be held on Mon., Aug. 12, from 4-8 PM at Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann, MO 63074. www.alexanderstlouis.com