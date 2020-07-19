1/
Franklin Henry Gafford IV
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gafford IV, Franklin Henry

Dr. Frank Gafford, of Creve Coeur, passed away on July 7, 2020. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sally H. Gafford; three sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Katie, Alex and Jen, Michael and Sarah; and eight grandchildren (Aiden, Sebastian, Claire, Alex, Ben, Savannah, Boomer, and Ethan). Frank is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Mabry, and Mary Henahan.

Frank practiced medicine in the St. Louis area since 1974, specializing in cardiology for 30 years. Frank was a one-of-a-kind, brilliant life-long learner, and most of all a very proud Pawpaw who told stories of his grandchildren at every opportunity.

Family is requesting donations be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis or the Pujols Family Foundation in honor of Frank's youngest grandson, Ethan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved