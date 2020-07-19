Gafford IV, Franklin Henry

Dr. Frank Gafford, of Creve Coeur, passed away on July 7, 2020. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sally H. Gafford; three sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Katie, Alex and Jen, Michael and Sarah; and eight grandchildren (Aiden, Sebastian, Claire, Alex, Ben, Savannah, Boomer, and Ethan). Frank is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Mabry, and Mary Henahan.

Frank practiced medicine in the St. Louis area since 1974, specializing in cardiology for 30 years. Frank was a one-of-a-kind, brilliant life-long learner, and most of all a very proud Pawpaw who told stories of his grandchildren at every opportunity.

Family is requesting donations be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis or the Pujols Family Foundation in honor of Frank's youngest grandson, Ethan.