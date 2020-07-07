Henzler, Franklin T.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Henzler (nee Poe); dear brother of Rita (Claude) Boul, Mary Ann (Richard O.) Hoffman and the late Anthony (surviving Laverne) Henzler, Jerome (surviving Sherry) Henzler and Paul (surviving Betty) Henzler; dear stepfather of Lawrence J. Love and Debra K. Kohl; dear uncle of Thomas (Elizabeth) Henzler, Carol Underhill, Jerome (Cortina)

Henzler, Richard C. (Dominica) Hoffman, Julia (Joseph) Siebert, Robert (Cynthia) Hoffman, Mark (Mary Kay) Henzler, Gregory Hoffman, Anne Boul and the late Barbara (surviving Joseph) Conlon and Diane (surviving Ken) Kaulbach; our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Henzler was Major in the U.S. Air Force. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mary's High School (4701 So. Grand Blvd., 63111) or St. Louis University (1 No. Grand Blvd., 63103) appreciated.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, July 13 from 9:30 a.m. until prayer service at 11:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence for 12 noon Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.