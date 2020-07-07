1/1
Franklin T. Henzler
Henzler, Franklin T.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Henzler (nee Poe); dear brother of Rita (Claude) Boul, Mary Ann (Richard O.) Hoffman and the late Anthony (surviving Laverne) Henzler, Jerome (surviving Sherry) Henzler and Paul (surviving Betty) Henzler; dear stepfather of Lawrence J. Love and Debra K. Kohl; dear uncle of Thomas (Elizabeth) Henzler, Carol Underhill, Jerome (Cortina)

Henzler, Richard C. (Dominica) Hoffman, Julia (Joseph) Siebert, Robert (Cynthia) Hoffman, Mark (Mary Kay) Henzler, Gregory Hoffman, Anne Boul and the late Barbara (surviving Joseph) Conlon and Diane (surviving Ken) Kaulbach; our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Henzler was Major in the U.S. Air Force. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mary's High School (4701 So. Grand Blvd., 63111) or St. Louis University (1 No. Grand Blvd., 63103) appreciated.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, July 13 from 9:30 a.m. until prayer service at 11:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence for 12 noon Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
13
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Providence
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
