Warfel, Fred Adam was born on January 28th, 1948, the second child and first son of Afton and Lorraine Warfel. His siblings include Barbara (Richard) Lexa, Robert (Patricia) Warfel, Linda (Bill) Glasgow and Lisa (Mike) Akers. Fred was a simple man, who loved his family, fishing, traveling, camping and sports. One of his favorite things to do was go fishing with family, friends and most of all his brother Robert. We believe they are surely having a great time fishing on the waters in Heaven together now. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially family camping trips to Sam A. Baker State Park. Fred graduated from Roosevelt High School, Jan of 1966 and began a career at The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Fred's career was paused when he joined the US Marine Corps. Fred served honorably in the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of Corporal within the 3d Tank Battalion, 3d Marine Division. Fred returned and completed over 40 years of a lifetime career with The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Fred A. Warfel passed away the morning of April 8th, 2020. He is survived by his children Jeffrey (Jennifer) of Frisco, TX, Craig (Teresa) of Arnold, and Brett (Sara) of Ballwin. Six grandchildren: Skyler, Zoe, Madison, Jacob, Blake, and Lillian. Sisters: Linda Glasgow, Lisa Akers, and Sister-in-law Patricia Warfel. He was preceded in death by his sister and her husband Barb and Richard Lexa, brother-in-law- Bill Glasgow, and brother Robert. Fred's final resting place is interment at The National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. A celebration of life memorial ceremony will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. Memorials to honor Fred Warfel may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project - woundedwarriorproject.org or via phone 855-448-3997
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.