Schweppe, Fred J. 85, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Fred was born April 12, 1935 in St. Louis, MO. He married Jannette Drochter on September 29, 1956 in St. Louis, MO. She preceded in him death on January 30, 2015. Fred is survived by his dear children, David (Pamela) Schweppe of Ballwin, Robert (Paula) Schweppe of Oakville, and Cynthia (Jerry) Schonhoff of Oakville; grandchildren, Benjamin, Ryan, Anthony, Timothy, Jacob, Brandon, Nathan, and Melinda; His siblings, Joseph, John and William Schweppe. Fred was an avid sailor in his free time and enjoyed life in all respects with his beautiful wife Jenny by his side. Fred professionally was an accomplished tool and die maker. He provided for his family and taught them all the meaning of love, happiness, labor and sacrifice. Services: Cremation rites have been accorded by Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Association. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.