Vasquez, Fred Joseph

was born November 14, 1938 to Mary Louisa (Vallina) Gillespie and raised by Mary and his father Maurice Gillespie, along with his brother Bill Gillespie. Fred graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School, Harris Teachers College and Univ. of Missouri St. Louis with a Master's in Education Administration. Fred was an avid soccer player playing for Kutis S.C. which won the U.S. National Cup from 1956-61. Fred was also a member of the 1958 World Cup qualifying U.S. soccer team and the 1964 U.S. Olympic Soccer team. Fred became a teacher after graduating college in the St. Louis City school system. He was principal of Rose Fanning Middle School for a number of years and eventually became an assistant superintendent for the school system. He retired and took a position at the St. Louis Science Center.

Fred was married to and is survived by Irene Mary (Eisenmann) Vasquez. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on August 24, 2013. Fred was predeceased by his parents and brother. Fred is survived by his wife Irene, their son Rick (Vicky) Vasquez, JD., grandson Fritz (Kia) Vasquez, JD., granddaughter Madison (Jon) Sartors MA and great-grandchildren Fred and Oaklee. Fred will be forever remembered for his influence on the children he taught, coached and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcomed by the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association (SLYSA), 10733 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 261, St. Louis, MO 63127.

Services: The visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. The funeral Mss will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.