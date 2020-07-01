Fred Joseph Vasquez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vasquez, Fred Joseph

was born November 14, 1938 to Mary Louisa (Vallina) Gillespie and raised by Mary and his father Maurice Gillespie, along with his brother Bill Gillespie. Fred graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School, Harris Teachers College and Univ. of Missouri St. Louis with a Master's in Education Administration. Fred was an avid soccer player playing for Kutis S.C. which won the U.S. National Cup from 1956-61. Fred was also a member of the 1958 World Cup qualifying U.S. soccer team and the 1964 U.S. Olympic Soccer team. Fred became a teacher after graduating college in the St. Louis City school system. He was principal of Rose Fanning Middle School for a number of years and eventually became an assistant superintendent for the school system. He retired and took a position at the St. Louis Science Center.

Fred was married to and is survived by Irene Mary (Eisenmann) Vasquez. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on August 24, 2013. Fred was predeceased by his parents and brother. Fred is survived by his wife Irene, their son Rick (Vicky) Vasquez, JD., grandson Fritz (Kia) Vasquez, JD., granddaughter Madison (Jon) Sartors MA and great-grandchildren Fred and Oaklee. Fred will be forever remembered for his influence on the children he taught, coached and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcomed by the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association (SLYSA), 10733 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 261, St. Louis, MO 63127.

Services: The visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. The funeral Mss will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved