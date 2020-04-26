Fred Phillip Handler
Handler, Dr. Fred Phillip April 20, 2020, age 95. Passed of complications from Coronavirus. Beloved husband of Estelle Voda Handler z'l for 72 years. Dear father of Drs. Nancy (Marshall) Levine, Dr. Michael (Gabrielle) Handler, Gary (Jutta) Handler, Elizabeth (Susan Kron) Handler and the late Dr. Robert (Diane) Handler. Loving grandfather of Matthew Levine, Julie (Eli) Hammerman, Dr. Nathan (Katelyn) Handler, Daniel Handler, Benjamin Handler, Dr. Stacy Handler and David Handler. Beloved great-grandfather to Noah, Molly, Tyler, Theodore and Henry. Dear brother of the late Julia Broad. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Fred and Estelle raised their busy brood of five in Jefferson City, MO where Fred maintained his medical practice. Upon retirement, they returned to their beloved St. Louis where they enjoyed the St. Louis Symphony, live theater, traveling and warm winters in Phoenix, AZ. Fred will be remembered as a committed husband, a devoted father, an epic storyteller and gifted teacher to all. Donations may be made to Kol Rinah Congregation, 829 N. Hanley Rd, St. Louis 63130 or the Jewish Federation of St. Louis COVID-19 Response Fund: https://www.jfedstl.org/. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
