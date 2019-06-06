St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Taussig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred T. Taussig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred T. Taussig Obituary
Taussig, Fred T. 74, of St. Louis, died June 3rd, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Chinkie; son Fred (Jennifer Jezek) Taussig of Clayton; daughter Susanne Taussig of Ladue; grandchildren Freddy and Claire Taussig of Clayton; sisters Anne Taussig (Marc Bush) and Susan Taussig of Central West End; many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Teacher, avid sportsman, punster extraordinaire and Fred of All Trades. Greatest accomplishments include: sinking hole in one; cracking a 30-year old military code; having menu items (Fred Bread) named after him; and loving his family every day of his life. Services: Visitation Friday, June 7, 4- 7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel; funeral Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Kirkwood with interment immediately following at Oak Hill Mausoleum in Kirkwood. Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now