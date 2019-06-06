|
Taussig, Fred T. 74, of St. Louis, died June 3rd, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Chinkie; son Fred (Jennifer Jezek) Taussig of Clayton; daughter Susanne Taussig of Ladue; grandchildren Freddy and Claire Taussig of Clayton; sisters Anne Taussig (Marc Bush) and Susan Taussig of Central West End; many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Teacher, avid sportsman, punster extraordinaire and Fred of All Trades. Greatest accomplishments include: sinking hole in one; cracking a 30-year old military code; having menu items (Fred Bread) named after him; and loving his family every day of his life. Services: Visitation Friday, June 7, 4- 7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel; funeral Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Kirkwood with interment immediately following at Oak Hill Mausoleum in Kirkwood. Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019