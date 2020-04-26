Kretzer, Fred W. "Bud" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Kretzer (nee Hussey); dear father of Bradford (Laura) and Kevin (Heather) Kretzer; dear Papa Bud of Michael, Rachel, Erin, Ryan, Ty, Grady and Kane; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral services were held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.