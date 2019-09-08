Simmons, Freddie F. "Fred"

Passed away on August 14, 2019 in Maryland Height, MO. He was born on October 3, 1941 in Alex, OK to Robert Roy Simmons and Dora Evalene Shackelford. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois; daughters Rachel Link of Buffalo, NY and Jennifer (Nathan) Bax of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren Johnathan Link, Laura Link and Annalesa Bax; brother A.B. (Joanne) Simmons of Wylie, TX, sister Margaret Lile of Lake Havasu City, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 318 S. Duchesne Dr., St. Charles, MO on Saturday, September 14 at 2 p.m.