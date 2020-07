Dear Gross Family,

Im so very sorry to hear of the loss of Fred. He was a truly wonderful person. To me he was not only family, but Coach. He was patient and kind, but truthful and knowledgeable. He helped make me a better person.

Im truly sorry that I havent seen him in so long. I wouldve loved to tell him thank you.

You are all in my thoughts and prayers, and my mother Betty, and the rest of the Wideman family. I know he will be dearly missed by all.

Della Steele

