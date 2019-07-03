Abrolat, Frederick C. Sr. Friday, June 28, 2019, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise Abrolat (nee Hoormann); loving father of Annamarie (Dan) Sullivan, Fred C. Jr.(Karen, nee Heida) Abrolat and Katie (Mike) Korte; dearest grandfather of Tommy and Joe (Kristie) Sullivan, Renee Abrolat and Eric Abrolat and Cody Striebel; dear brother of Albert Abrolat; dear great-grandfather of 13, uncle, cousin and friend. Fred started working at the St. Louis Globe Democrat and moved to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America Union and was an avid woodworker and hobbyist. Services: Visitation 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, 2650 Parker Rd., Florissant 63033, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass preferred or donation to the Mount Grace Convent Pink Sisters of St. Louis, P. O. Box 16459, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019