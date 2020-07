Fry, Frederick Eugene

Frederick Eugene Fry, 75, left the confines of this world on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the beloved and adored husband of 51 years to Elaine Blandina Fry and an awesome father and hero to Adam Taylor Fry and Lawrence Frederick Fry. He was a proud veteran of the Air Force. He leaves behind so very many people who will deeply mourn his passing.