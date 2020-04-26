Semke, Frederick Gustave Otto Jr. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Marlene Semke (nee Wirth); cherished son of the late Frederick Semke, Sr., and Ida Semke (nee Luetkemeyer). Devoted father of Frederick Benard (Patricia) Semke, Suzy (Brian) Schultehenrich, Von (Brenda) Semke, and Carolyn (Kenneth) Kleeschulte; loving grandfather of Grace (Shannon) Weber, Rosemary Semke, Frederick C. Semke, Abby Schultehenrich, Todd Schultehenrich, Molly Sue Schultehenrich, Ryan Semke, Brooke Semke, Sara Kleeschulte, and Natalie Kleeschulte; treasured great-grandfather of twins, Emett and Emery Schultehenrich; fondly remembered and loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by Five Sisters, Ida Bockhorst, Frieda Vahle, Erna Boland, Ella Mueller, and Alma Semke. Frederick proudly served in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of St. John UCC St. Charles, MO. Fred was a second-generation farmer, farming the family farm that he was born on. He was a loving husband to Marlene for 61 years. They worked side by side on their farm, passing the farm on to the third, and now the fourth generation. Fred was an avid sports fan. He never missed his children or grandchildren's sporting events. His presence was always known. Fred never met a stranger. Everyone always enjoyed his conversations and stories. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be made in Frederick's name to St. John UCC St Charles Missouri or Orchard Farm School District Athletic Department. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. There will be Curbside Condolences and Viewing at Baue St. Charles, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles 63301, on Monday, April 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

