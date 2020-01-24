Sudekum, Frederick John

Frederick "Fred" John Sudekum Jr., of St. Louis, died peacefully on January 17, 2020, at age 96. He was born to Margaret Virginia Dougherty and Frederick John Sudekum, Sr. He graduated from Washington University with a business degree. Fred was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He worked in insurance and loved the arts, tennis, golf, and his rustic cabin. Fred was preceded in death by his siblings, Myra, Robert, and Thomas, and by his son, Dr. Anthony Sudekum. He is remembered fondly by his children, Frederick J. Sudekum III, Maria Sudekum Fisher, Steve Sudekum, Cecelia Sudekum, and Veronica Sudekum, and by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No public visitation is anticipated. Donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes and to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.