Frederick Louis Heger
1930 - 2020
Heger, Frederick Louis 89 years old, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on April 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of June Katherine Heger (nee Fowler) for 65 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Frederick Louis Heger, Jr. (Eleanor), William Charles Heger, Karl Edward Heger (Elaine), and David John Heger (Lynne); grandchildren Amy Heger, Beth Heger Brunworth (Joe), Kevin Heger (Kim Epsky), KJ Heger (fiancee Bridgette Moorman), Carolyn Heger, Mary Catherine Heger and Elizabeth Heger; and great-grandson Miles Brunworth. Fred was born in St. Louis on September 4, 1930. He attended Southwest High School and graduated from Washington University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity and Beta Gamma Sigma business honorary fraternity. After a 40-year career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., Fred retired as Assistant Vice President – Information Systems in 1991. He was a member of Ladue Chapel, where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher. Fred was involved in several fraternal organizations, including Meridian Lodge No. 2, Rabboni Chapter No. 31, and Ascalon Commandery No. 16. He served as President of the Board of Directors at St. Louis Altenheim retirement home, was President of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, was Treasurer of the Bob Broeg chapter of the Society of American Baseball Research, and was chairman of various committees for Fair St. Louis. He was a member of the Missouri Athletic Club where he served on the Board of Governors. Fred was an avid baseball fan and prided himself on being a knowledgeable baseball historian. He also loved reading, especially about U.S. history and baseball. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who instilled in his family a strong faith, respect for others, and love of our country. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Services: A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Angel Settlement Association, 1127 N. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113 (www.gasastl.org) or a charity of one's choice. www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
