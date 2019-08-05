|
|
Aussieker, Frederick Morris Jr. asleep in Jesus, Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen L. Aussieker (nee Souris); dearest father of Nicholas F. (Amanda Jordan) Aussieker; loving son of the late Frederick and Marjorie (nee Drewes) Aussieker, Sr.; dear brother of Bobbie (Michael) Proctor, Laurie Ambo, and the late Peggy (survived by Howard) Price; our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Des Peres. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019