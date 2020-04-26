Zimmer, Frederick N. passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie Zimmer (nee Sartin); loving father of Robert E., Frederick L., Mark E., Louis C., Rose M., Catherine A., and John W.; cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 10; a dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed. Dad worked hard all his life. He was an amazing artist with oil painting. When digital photography finally caught up to Dad's standards, not only did he spend many happy hours shooting truly outstanding images, but he also taught himself how to use a PC to transfer the images and edit them with Photoshop. It was a testament to his native intelligence and ability to perceive and learn things by intuition. Dad was generous to a fault and did the very best with what he had. Private services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Saint Louis Zoo, or Missouri Botanical Garden.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.