Sackbauer, Frederick P., Jr.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace Ann Danis Sackbauer; dear father of Rick (Jan) Sackbauer and Betty (Stan) Blanton; dear grandfather of Lucy, Mary, and Tim Sackbauer, Amelia (Nathaniel) Blanton Hibner and Colleen Blanton; our dear uncle, great-uncle, and great-great uncle.

Services: A Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.

