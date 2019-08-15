St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Robert Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Robert Freeman Obituary

Freeman, Frederick Robert

Passed away on Thursday, August 8,2019. Beloved husband of Sue Freeman (nee Scott); loving father of F. Robert Freeman Jr., William S. (Deborah) Freeman, Barrett L. (Cynthia) Freeman; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother- in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Frederick was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge and the Korean War.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 19, 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now