Freeman, Frederick Robert
Passed away on Thursday, August 8,2019. Beloved husband of Sue Freeman (nee Scott); loving father of F. Robert Freeman Jr., William S. (Deborah) Freeman, Barrett L. (Cynthia) Freeman; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother- in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Frederick was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge and the Korean War.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 19, 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019