Olwig, Frederick Robert "Bob"

Born June 7, 1939, is resting in the arms of the Lord on Thurs., June 18, 2020. Bob was baptized in Christ at Sts. Peter and Paul. Loving husband to Marene Olwig (nee Thiemet) for 57 years; father to Matt (Lynette), Mike (Bethany) and the late Tim Olwig; loving grandfather to Christopher, Stephen, Elise and Emma Olwig; dear brother and brother-in-law to Dick (the late Pat) Olwig, Gene (Margie) Benninger and the late Bill (Pat) Olwig and Marty (Betty) Thiemet; uncle and great-uncle to many.

Bob attended St. Philip Neri, Laboure High School and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis evening school in 1973. Bob was a lifelong St. Louis sports fan and Saint Louis University basketball fan before it was popular. Bob was dedicated to his family, active in his Catholic faith and support of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. He impressed upon his family the value of a Catholic education and modeled his Catholic faith.

Services: Private service for family at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church at a later date. Memorials in Bob's memory can be made to Vincent's Community Outreach, 1408 S. 10th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.