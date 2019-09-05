Frederick Thier Kraus M.D.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Thier Kraus M.D..
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Michael and St. George
6345 Wydown at Ellenwood
Clayton, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kraus, Frederick Thier, M.D.

Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 29, 2019 at age 89. Dearly beloved husband of Gayle Jackson; cherished father of Caroline, Madeleine and Grant.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton, on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Washington University School of Medicine (medicine.wustl.edu/giving), St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (slso.org), and the Church of St. Michael and St. George (csmsg.org).

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.