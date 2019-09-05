Kraus, Frederick Thier, M.D.

Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 29, 2019 at age 89. Dearly beloved husband of Gayle Jackson; cherished father of Caroline, Madeleine and Grant.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton, on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Washington University School of Medicine (medicine.wustl.edu/giving), St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (slso.org), and the Church of St. Michael and St. George (csmsg.org).

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL