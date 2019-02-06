DeWitt, Frederick W., III Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 2, 2019. Son of the late Frederick W. Legs and Lucille M. (nee Dankoski) DeWitt; beloved husband of 41 years to Patricia Ann (nee Gray); dear father of Julie (Ken) Shumake, Lisa Hurley, and Matthew DeWitt; dear grandfather of Megan Hearst (Steve Jones), the late Jacob Hearst, Alison Hull and Nicholas Hull; dear Pawpaw (great-grandfather) of Lucas Barbee; and beloved brother-in-law of Dorothy (the late Seneca) Rucker and Mary Lee (Robert) Parker, both of Bossier City, Louisiana and the late Joan (Ben) Bono. Loving uncle, grand-uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend to many. Retired Teamster Local 682 and a tea-drinking regular at Sports Café. Services: Funeral Saturday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. from COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann) following 9:00 a.m. recitation of the Holy Rosary, to Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights) Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Friday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. followed by a service celebrating his life. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019