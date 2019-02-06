Frederick W. DeWitt III

DeWitt, Frederick W., III Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 2, 2019. Son of the late Frederick W. Legs and Lucille M. (nee Dankoski) DeWitt; beloved husband of 41 years to Patricia Ann (nee Gray); dear father of Julie (Ken) Shumake, Lisa Hurley, and Matthew DeWitt; dear grandfather of Megan Hearst (Steve Jones), the late Jacob Hearst, Alison Hull and Nicholas Hull; dear Pawpaw (great-grandfather) of Lucas Barbee; and beloved brother-in-law of Dorothy (the late Seneca) Rucker and Mary Lee (Robert) Parker, both of Bossier City, Louisiana and the late Joan (Ben) Bono. Loving uncle, grand-uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend to many. Retired Teamster Local 682 and a tea-drinking regular at Sports Café. Services: Funeral Saturday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. from COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann) following 9:00 a.m. recitation of the Holy Rosary, to Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights) Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Friday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. followed by a service celebrating his life. www.colliersfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
