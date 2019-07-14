Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berger Memorial Chapel 9430 Olive Blvd St Louis , MO 63132 (314)-361-0622 Memorial service 10:30 AM Temple Emanuel 12166 Conway Rd., 63141 Creve Coeur , MO View Map Obituary

Simowitz, Dr. Fredric Malcolm Cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away at the age of 81 on July 8, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri. Fred, or Freddie, as he was known to his loved ones, was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Temmie and the late Joseph Simowitz. Fred graduated from the Ohio State University, and went on to earn his medical degree at Medical College of Georgia. He served as a Lieutenant Commander and medical officer in the U.S. Navy, both active and reserve duty. He met the love of his life in the apartment across the hall, and following a storybook courtship, he and Beverly (nee Seigal) enjoyed more than 52 years of marriage. Fred's academic and professional accomplishments are too numerous to mention, and as a humble man of few words, he rarely mentioned them, preferring instead to delight in the accomplishments of his children and granddaughter. He showered his family with unconditional love, treasuring the time spent with them and with extended family. Fred was a gentle and gracious man, whose kindness was matched only by his humor. He laughed easily and often. He loved exploring new places, and when other obligations precluded real-life travel, he loved taking to the airwaves of his ham radio, making friends around the world and exploring every corner of the earth virtually. Freddie was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Sammy Simowitz (Harriet). In addition to his wife, Freddie is survived by his son, Mark; daughter, Lynn Phillips (David); granddaughter Rachel, and niece Pamela Lipsitz (Alan). Services: Memorial service Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:30am at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Donations in Fred's name to The Parkinson's Foundation, St. Louis ARC, or Temple Emanuel, St. Louis are welcome and appreciated. Please visit





