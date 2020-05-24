Frieda Schneider
Schneider, Frieda (nee: Heinz), Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Schneider; dear mother of Anita Schneider, Linda (Jim) Fritz and the late Michael J. Schneider; dear grandmother of Andrew (Mary) McKinney, Stephanie (Matt Pautler) and Peter (Ashley Pfitzinger) Fritz; dear great-grand- mother of Anna, Jami and Emily; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Frieda's memory to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Services: The funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel of Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Please offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Service
01:30 PM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
3145447100
