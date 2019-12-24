St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Erwin, Frost L.

Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen L. Erwin (nee Gerau); dear father of Barry Erwin and Robin (Dick) Manzo; dear grandfather of Geof and Kristy Manzo, Sean (Stephanie) and Troy Erwin; dear great-grandfather of Kaylee, Braden and Rylee.

Mr. Erwin was a WWII Naval Veteran, serving in the Asiatic Pacific and the Philippine Liberation. He was past Worshipable Master of Welston Lodge No. 613 A.F.& A. M., past Worthy Patron of Rob Morris Chapter No. 328 O.E.S., a retiree of Bi-State Development Agency for 42 years, and recipient of the WWII Honor Flight-Washington D.C.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 30, 10 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions to the Honor Flight Program appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
