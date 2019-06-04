Sister F.S.M. Mary Juliana Droste

Obituary
Droste, F.S.M. Sister Mary Juliana Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, June 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Gertrude Droste and Julia Mulrean of Godfrey, IL, and Paul Droste of Alton, IL. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in religious life. Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community/Marian Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in Resurrection Cemetery. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
